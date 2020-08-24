NNPC : How rescue team averted fuel explosion in Alimosho

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders in the early hours on Sunday, averted the possible outbreak of fire and loss of lives and properties after several hours of dampening effect of a burst pipeline supplying Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, belonging to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. NNPC, at Iyana-Odo on Atlas Cove-Mosimi System 2B Pipeline segment, in Egbe- Idimu Local Council Development Area, old Alimosho council of the state.

The incident was said to have been caused by suspected vandals in apparent attempt to siphon Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, from the line. There had been incessant attacks by vandals on the particular pipeline system in recent times.

Ag. Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, added that the area was immediately cordoned off to prevent any disaster.

According to her, a distress call was received at about 05.41hours to Peace Estate, after Petrocam Bus Stop, Isheri, and Firemen from Ikotun Fire Station were swiftly mobilized to the scene.

“On getting there, it was discovered that Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, was gushing out from the pipeline linking Isheri to Igando and environs of Alimosho, Lagos”, she stated.

Adeseye, further explained that “the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pumping operations have been suspended while men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, are putting the situation under control and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC are providing security to forestall any imminent danger.”

She, however, warned the public, particularly, residents along the area not to strike any naked fire in order to avert possible danger, pending conclusion of the repair works by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC officials.

