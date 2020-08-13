Nigerian entertainer Prince Spido returns with purpose driven plans  

Kindly Share This Story:

Alongside the great artists and bands you do see at a showcase festival like Afro Fest you often come back with an even longer list of acts other people have enthused about during your time there. Nigerian Singer, Song writer and Entertainer Prince Spido turned in three shows, none of which I was able to see, but word quickly got around about them.

“Currently working on a new EP” Prince Spido has already picked up recognition for his collaborations with Nigerian Mainstream Artists Over the last couple of months. Currently Apple Music has recently stepped up its efforts in Africa by rolling out service to 17 additional African nations and launching Africa Now Radio. The service is currently available in 30 African countries total, the most of any major streaming service thus far which Support the Alte Music Community in Africa. Prince Spido shared the impact of “Unpredictable” on his career.

“It’s just such an interesting Ep. for my life because it blew up on Twitter first,” he remembered. “That year, it got on TikTok, and TikTok just blows it back up again, so it just shows me you don’t know what it’s going to be that kind of keeps you going. It allows me to do so much, just that song.

It allows me to keep being creative in my future Projects in the Project I’m doing right now because you have something that is bubbling Be on the lookout for Spido’s future Acura Precision Crafted Ep.

