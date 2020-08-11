Nigerian Correctional Service gets 25 new ACGs, 37 Controllers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has announced the promotion of 62 senior officers who participated in the 2019 promotion exercise conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB.

Deputy Controller-General of Corrections in charge of Human Resources, John Mrabure in a statement on behalf of the Controller General of Corrections, said the release of the promotion is sequel to the approval of the Board meeting of 16th July 2020.

He said the board’s approval was conveyed in a letter signed by its Secretary, Mal. Alhassan S. Yakmut.

According to the statement, the affected officers include 25 Controllers of Corrections who were promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller-General of Corrections and 37 from the rank of Deputy Controller of Corrections to Controller of Corrections.

The statement further stated that “out of the 25 newly promoted Assistant-Controllers General, 22 are General Duty officers, 1 Medical Doctor, 1 Veterinary Doctor and 1 Nurse, while of the 37 newly promoted Controller of Corrections, 27 are General Duty officers, 3 Medical Doctors, 1 Public Health, 3 Pharmacists, 1 Caterer and 3 Nurses.

“The Controller General of Correction, Ja’afaru Ahmed congratulates the affected officers and enjoined them to be more committed to their responsibilities”, the statement added.

