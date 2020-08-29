Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria maintains drop in COVID-19 cases, reports 160 new infection

On 7:49 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria maintains drop in COVID-19 cases, reports 160 new infection

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has continued to maintain a drop in COVID-19 new cases, reporting only 160 cases and no death.

From the list of the new cases reported, Plateau State is still leading with 44 cases, followed by Lagos State with 27 new cases.

The new cases were reported from 15 states of the federation. And no deaths were recorded.

ALSO READ: India records single-day spike of 64,531 COVID-19 cases, 1,092 deaths

The states are Plateau (44), Lagos (27), Katsina (18), Edo (15), FCT (14), Ondo (10), Oyo (9), Kwara (6), Abia (4), Nasarawa (4), Kano (3), Ekiti (2), Kaduna (2), Kebbi (1), Ogun (1) confirmed cases.

A report on the Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, revealed that: “Till date, 53,477 cases have been confirmed; 41,017 cases have been discharged and 1,011 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!