Nigeria maintains drop in COVID-19 cases, reports 160 new infection

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has continued to maintain a drop in COVID-19 new cases, reporting only 160 cases and no death.

From the list of the new cases reported, Plateau State is still leading with 44 cases, followed by Lagos State with 27 new cases.

The new cases were reported from 15 states of the federation. And no deaths were recorded.

The states are Plateau (44), Lagos (27), Katsina (18), Edo (15), FCT (14), Ondo (10), Oyo (9), Kwara (6), Abia (4), Nasarawa (4), Kano (3), Ekiti (2), Kaduna (2), Kebbi (1), Ogun (1) confirmed cases.

A report on the Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, revealed that: “Till date, 53,477 cases have been confirmed; 41,017 cases have been discharged and 1,011 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

