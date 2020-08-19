NGE mourns Wada Maida

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE)has expressed shock over the death of its former president Malam Wada Maida.

The chairman of the board of directors of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a member of the executive board of the International Press Institute (IPI) died on Monday in Abuja at 70.

He was also the chairman of Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily newspaper.

The association conveyed the message of its condolences in a statement signed by its President, Mr Mustapha Isah and Mrs Mary Atolagbe, Secretary General, and issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) is shocked at the death of one of its former Presidents, Malam Wada Maida,” the statement said.

The accomplished journalist served as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to President Muhammadu Buhari, as military Head of State between Dec. 31, 1983 and Aug. 26, 1985.

Maida was appointed Managing Director of NAN in 1994, after serving for nine years as its Editor- in- Chief.

Born in Katsina State on March 5, 1950, Maida was admitted into the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in 1971, Indiana School of Mass Communication between 1972 and 1975.

He also attended Aberdeen College of Commerce, UK between 1975 and 1977.

“Maida was a thorough-bred professional, who contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian journalism profession.

“His achievements as President of the Guild will never be forgotten.

“The death of this veteran journalist has robbed African journalism of the services of a man who was fully committed to the development of the profession.

“He was a shining role model for those behind him in the journalism profession, where he stood out as a defender of free speech, promoter of the finest ethics of journalism and successful media entrepreneur,” NGE officials said.

According to the association, “though, his sudden demise is painful, the Guild takes solace in the fact that Maida left indelible footprints in the Nigerian media industry as a Reporter, Editor, Editor- in-Chief, Managing Director and Publisher”.

The guild, therefore, expressed its condolences to his family, colleagues as well as the government and people of Katsina State, and prayed that Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah. (NAN)

