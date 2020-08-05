NFF sets up caretaker committee for Anambra State FA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Football Federation has set up a Caretaker Committee for the running of the affairs of the Anambra State Football Association, following the expiration of the tenure of the Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah-led executive team, and pending the conduct of fresh elections.

The tenure of the Caretaker Committee, which will be inaugurated in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 will be for a period of three months, it further stated.

The six-member Caretaker Committee headed by Mr. Emmanuel Okeke has Mr. Victor Nwangwu as Vice Chairman and Mr. Onyedika Chijioke as secretary. Other members are Mr. Nonso Philip, Mrs. Charity Ebere Okonkwo, and Mrs. Onyeabo Chimezie Success.

According to the NFF, “The Caretaker Committee is to administer the activities of the Anambra State Football Association and also conduct elections into the Board of Anambra State Football Association and the Anambra State Local Football Councils within three months, effective from Tuesday, 4th August 2020 to 2nd November 2020. Precisely, the tenure of the Caretaker Committee expires on 2nd November 2020.”

Explaining its decision to set up the Caretaker Committee, the NFF stated that it acted “in order not to create a vacuum”, stressing that “Art. 85 of the NFF Statutes 2010 provides that ‘the Executive Committee shall have the final decision on any matter not provided for in the Statutes or in cases of force majeure.”

