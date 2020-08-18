News about my resignation absolutely false – EBSU VC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

The Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, Tuesday, debunked the rumour making the round that he has resigned his appointment as the VC of the state-owned institution.

The VC who spoke with newsmen immediately after the institution’s management meeting explained that there was no reason for him to resign his appointment as measures have been put in place to ensure improvement in the welfare of staff of the University.

Answering questions as to why the Staff of the Institution were still being owed two months salaries, the VC noted that it has not been easy running an institution without the payment of tuition fees from students of the University.

“The news about my purported resignation is absolutely false. I have no reason to resign my appointment. The major source of revenue is the school fees from Students. We have not been able to pay salaries for two months but we are putting modalities in place to assist Staff of the Institution.

“These are hard times for everybody. There is no resignation from anybody, let alone the VC. Our main source of revenue is salary and subvention from the Governor. The Governor expects us to make sacrifices and he will support us.

“There is hope that by the end of September schools will be opened. Labour is a mobile thing and people have the right to seek greener pastures.”

