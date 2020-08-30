Breaking News
NEW VIDEO: Fani-Kayode apologises to Daily Trust Journalist, begs Nigerians, his political mentors for forgiveness

By Idowu Bankole

A Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has again apologised for his outburst towards a journalist during a recent press conference in Calabar, Cross River State.

The apology is coming on the heels of backlashes that emanated as a result of his outburst towards Mr Eyo Charles,  A Daily Trust Journalist who had asked the former minister who is “Bank Rolling his tour”.

Chief Fani-Kayode promises to Apologise directly to the Journalist, after tendering a public apology on a live press conference captured by Channels Television in Akwa Ibom state.

