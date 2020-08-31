NECO: No extension to Sept 10 registration deadline

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

The National Examination Council (NECO), has said there would not be an extension to the September 10 deadline fixed for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

A statement signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, also disclosed that the 2020 NECO/SSCE (Internal) examinations would commence on Oct. 5, and end on Nov. 18.

Obioma who said the deadline was approved by the Federal Ministry of Education, said there was enough time to plan ahead of the examinations.

The statement reads: “The National Examinations Council wishes to remind all stakeholders and the general public that the deadline for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is Thursday, Sept. 10.

“There will not be subject to extension as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“This is to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal).

“NECO hereby reminds all stakeholders and the general public that the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal) will commence on Oct. 5, and end on Nov. 18.

“We also use this opportunity to notify all stakeholders that the schedule and Examination Time-Table for the 2020 SSCE (External) will soon be released.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: