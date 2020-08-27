Ndume clarifies statement on 70 elders killed in his community by Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

Mohammed Ali Ndume, Senator Representing Southern Borno and Chairman Senate Committee on Army has said the report credited to him that 70 Elders were killed in his community, Gwoza Local Government Area by Boko Haram sect happened more than five or six years ago, and not a fresh attack as being insinuated in some quarters.

Ndume made the clarification to Vanguard on Thursday in a telephone call with our Correspondent in Maiduguri.

Recall that the Senator was among his colleagues (Senate Committee on Special Duties and North East Development Commission) who visited Maiduguri the state capital last Wednesday, where they paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, in which Ndume in the process of memories told the gathering that “there was a time when Boko Haram slaughtered 70 of his Elderstatemen at one of the abattoirs in Gwoza within one day”.

He expressed worry that some newspapers, (not Vanguard) misquoted him and made the statement breaking news.

READ ALSO: Ndume flays FG over amnesty for Boko Haram fighters

His words: ” I am surprised to see some national dailies (not Vanguard) reported today (Thursday) or misquoted me as if it’s a new attack that happened to my Elders.

“Yes during our visit to Borno State and in one of our fora/gatherings, I told them that there was a day even before Gwoza was made a Caliphate of the Boko Haram sect, 70 Elders in Gwoza alone were slaughtered.

“I want to clarify that this statement on the attack is not a fresh one, but belated as it happened a few years ago.

” In fact, I can recall vividly that you were among those who published report of the 70 Elders killed which is more than 5 years ago now, and so is not breaking news as being erroneously reported, but I will reiterate it is belated”. Ndume said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: