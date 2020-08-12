NDDC Allegations baseless – Collincrystal Energy

Kindly Share This Story:



The management of Collincrystal Energy has refuted the alleged claim of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over being shortlisted among companies that got underserved payments from the Commission.

The company’s head of Project, Mr. Austin Onoje Onokurefe made this known in a statement yesterday, noting that ‘’Collincrystal prides on its integrity and timely completion of awarded contracts. The company does not need any coercion of the National Assembly to get paid’’.

He said the allegation is spurious, unfounded and baseless.

‘’Collincrystal will go to any length to defend its name which had been built on merit over the years’’ Onokurefe categorically stated.

‘’The company is noted for quick and timely completion of projects among other major companies. Any attempt to tarnish the good name of the company may attract legal actions’.’ the statement added.

