NDC tasks Niger Delta governors on emergency economic roundtable

Kindly Share This Story:

As NBS data reveal over 5million Deltans unemployed

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Niger Delta Congress, NDC, has called on governors of the Niger-Delta region on the need to have an emergency roundtable meeting that would forestall the economic plight and aspiration of the region.

The group who described the unemployment statistics for the Niger Delta region by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS as staggering, in a statement by its acting spokesman, Adokiye Oyegigiri, explained that: “The data showed that unemployment in the region grew from 32% in the third quarter of 2018 to 37% in 2020. This means that over five million Niger Deltans have no jobs.

“We call on governors of the Niger Delta states to as a matter of urgency to convene an emergency economic round table session to discuss the economic autonomy plights and aspirations of the people of the region in the shortest possible time, to forestall a complete economic emasculation of the Niger Delta people and region.

“Failure to do this will embolden the oppressive economic policies of the Nigerian State on the people of the region and further deepen the poverty and unemployment index. The people will hold the leadership of the region responsible if they fail to deliver on this”.

Vanguardhttp://vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: