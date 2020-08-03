Breaking News
Translate

NDA screening test to hold Aug. 15 – Registrar

On 9:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says the screening test for all its candidates will hold on Aug. 15 at designated centres across the country, starting from 7:00 am.

The NDA Registrar, Brig.-Gen. Ayoola Aboaba, announced this in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

READ ALSO:Isa Funtua was pillar of support to my govt, – Buhari

“This is to bring to the attention of candidates that the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) screening test will now hold on Aug. 15 at designated centres by 7:00 am. prompt.

“All candidates are expected to come with their acknowledgment card, NDA screening test admission card, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration slip and two postcard size (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs.

According to him, each candidate is to write his/her JAMB registration number, full names, state of origin, chosen course, name of test centre and signature at the back of the photograph.

“All candidates are to wear their facemasks and face shields, as any candidate without these protective equipment will not be allowed to write the test.

“Please note for strict compliance,” Aboaba said in the statement.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!