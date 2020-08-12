Navy disown fake press release inviting candidates for NNBTS Batch 30 training

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has disowned a fake press release inviting candidates of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS ), Batch 30 to commence training at the school in Onne on Aug. 18.

Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, disowned the fake press release in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the Naval Headquarters had not invited successful candidates of Batch 30 to resume for any form of training.

Dahun said the fake press release was the handiwork of fraudsters intent on defrauding unsuspecting and innocent members of the public and should therefore be disregarded.

“The attention of the Naval Headquarters has been drawn to a fake press release inviting candidates of the NNBTS Batch 30 to commence training at NNBTS Onne on Aug.18.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Naval Headquarters has not invited successful candidates of Batch 30 to resume for any form of training.

“The press release is the handiwork of fraudsters intent on defrauding unsuspecting and innocent members of the public and should therefore, be disregarded.

“Information on all the stages of 2020 Nigerian Navy recruitment will be communicated in due course,” he said.

