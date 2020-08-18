Nasarawa Speaker swears in new member, task him on constitution

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi on Tuesday, sworn in a new member elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC, Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba with a charge to be guided by the constitution

The inauguration of the. the new member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency followed the death of the member representing the constituency, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30.

The speaker of the House while swearing in the new member in Lafia during the House proceedings

urged the lawmaker to be guided by the constitution to enable him to succeed and provide quality legislation that would drive development and deepen democracy.

” Today, we have a brand new member, hence the need for his inauguration. On behalf of myself and the entire House, we congratulate Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba. I have no doubt of your capacity as you are going to provide quality leadership to your people and the state at large”.

Balarabe Abdullahi who urged the new member to be guided by the Constitution and the House rules in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the state, assured the new member of support and cooperation to enable him to succeed.

It would be recalled that on Aug. 9th,2020.,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba as winner of the bye-election for the Nasarawa Central State Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

In a related development, a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Mortgage Board to Regulate Mortgages, Foreclosure, and Enforcement in Real Property and for Other Connected Purpose scaled second reading during the House Proceedings.

The speaker committed the bill to the House Committee on Capital Market and Urban Development to be submitted on Monday, September 7th.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: