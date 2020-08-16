Kindly Share This Story:

The Namibian government has rejected the sum of 10 million euros, as reparation offer from Germany for genocide committed against indigenous Herero and Nama people from 1904-1908.

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Tuesday said reparations offered by Germany for mass killings in its then colony were “not acceptable” and needed to be “revised”.

There are mixed reactions on the streets of Windhoek the capital.

German occupiers in Namibia killed tens of thousands of indigenous Herero and Nama people in 1904-1908 massacres, which historians have called the first genocide of the 20th century.

In the Battle of Waterberg in August 1904, around 80,000 Herero fled including women and children. German troops reportedly went after them across what is now known as the Kalahari Desert. Only 15,000 Herero survived.

The German government has so far refused to apologise for the killings.In 2015, the two countries started negotiating an agreement that would combine an official apology by Germany as well as development aid.

