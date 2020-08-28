NAHCON restates commitment to improving standard of Hajj operations

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Thursday, restated its determination to improving Hajj operations in line with global best practices.

Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, gave the assurance when he paid an unscheduled visit to the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board office, in Abuja.

Hassan said the commission was taking necessary measures and would leave no stone unturned in improving Hajj management for the benefit of Nigerian Muslim pilgrims.

He also pledged that the commission would involve all relevant stakeholders to provide first-hand services to intending pilgrims.

According to the NAHCON chairman, the commission would continue to support all states’ pilgrims’ welfare Boards, agencies and commissions, to ensure that they provided excellent services to the pilgrims.

Receiving the delegation, the Director of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Malam Muhammad Danmallam, expressed delight over the visit.

He said the visit was an encouragement to the board in its efforts at improving services to the guests of Allah.

Danmallam reassured the delegation of the FCT Administration’s resolve to ensure that the board recorded the best Hajj operations.

According to him, the Administration, through the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, is committed to supporting the board in the provision of seamless operations in the forthcoming Hajj.

“It is that commitment that inspired the FCT minister of state to mobilise the contractor handling the construction of the board’s permanent office complex to return to site, after being abandoned for many months due to lack of funding, ” he said.

The director therefore, called on NAHCON to continue to support the board in its efforts at giving pilgrims the best service.

Vanguard

