NAHCON plans to establish Hajj Training Institute

….submits application to NBTE

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Determined to establish the National Hajj Training Institute in Nigeria, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has submitted an application to that effect to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan while presenting the application letter to the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Dr Mas’udu Adamu Kazaure at the board’s headquarters in Kaduna on Wednesday, said, establishment of the Institute has become imperative to formalise training activities of the Commission.

The NAHCON Chief Executive said, the Hajj industry is a multi billion dollar industry, and any industry that big requires people with all-round and formal knowledge of what the industry is all about.

“We want to train people, collate and analyse data, train teachers, produce manual and set a minimum standard for those willing to participate in Hajj. We want to contribute to the growth of Nigeria economy.

He explained that the commission will like to publish books, manuals and videotapes in order to enhance hajj service delivery.

In his remarks,the NBTE Executive Secretary,Mas’udu Kazaure commended NAHCON for taking such desirable step and enumerated the criteria and other fundamentals required to set up a result-oriented Hajj Institute.

Kazaure assured that NBTE will send an advisory team to the Commission by next week to enable it perfect the requirements for the Institute.

