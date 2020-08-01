My songs bring hope, comfort – Aida Benjamin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Aida Benjamin ( real name Adaku Uwaoma Oseiza), the current Marketing Director for Enyimba Automated Shoe Company, Abia State is a woman of many parts. She could have been whatever she desires given her rich resume but has elected to do music albeit not quite in the common version we have come to know.

Hear her: “I decided to use my talent under the platform of my NGO to give hope as we usually do. And also to continue to encourage other Nigerians to support the less privileged, whatever we raise from our songs will continue to go to charity.

“I believe that God has given us talents and we must use them in one way or the other. Politics or business or career or family should not stop us. There’s not a better time than now that the world needs healing right from the soul to have such an amazing single.”

Aida is all fired up to release her first professional single titled “Obi Uto ( Danciya )” coming out on August 2, 2020. The single, which was produced by Mekoyo at U&I Recording Studios will be dropping complete with the video shot by Toca Mcbaror.

“This song brings hope and comfort while challenging us all to make the world a better place, especially by remembering the poor among us. So, I thought that the best way to use your talent is to touch lives,” she beamed in an interview with Potpourri.

Aida’s story is a mix of passion, love for God and for humanity. She is one amazing soul you will get to meet through the reverberating sound of her voice. She’s one who’s wealth of knowledge and accomplishments in career, politics and business have not diminished her love and passion.

Benjamin is the founder and CEO of Meaje Consulting Services that promotes Etiquette Nigeria, CEO of All that Glitters Jewellery Int’l and CEO of House of Aida (fast-rising fashion platform to showcase made in Aba and Nigerian products). She holds a BSc. in Business Administration and an MBA from the Business School, Netherlands.

