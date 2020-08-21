Music is life for me – Ayanfe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ayanfe may relatively be a new name in the music industry but his quick rise and acceptance by fans has seen many compare him to legends in the industry who have had such a fast career start.

With a new single, ‘African vibe’ doing the airwaves and an EP in the offing, the artiste is not shy to embrace being touted as the next big thing in the industry.

Speaking about how music has changed his life for good, Ayanfe, who is signed to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) and Obama Music revealed that a whole lot of things have changed about him.

He believes that his life is essentially music and it is difficult for anything outside music to divert his attention as his journey to DMW is nothing but graceful.

“A whole lot of things have changed and I am particularly excited about what we are bringing to music lovers. I am happy to be part of this [DMW/Obama] family.

“My journey here is nothing outside grace. I’m grateful for all I’ve got and many more to come. The journey has just begun and we want to keep giving fans something to keep talking and thinking about.”

“Music is something that makes me happy and alive. It makes me extremely alive. I’d rather sit at home and write a song than go out partying.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: