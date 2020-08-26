MTN gives SMEs COVID-19 bailout option

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

MTN Nigeria has launched a new programme, The RevvProgramme, which it said will help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs.

The programme is also to support the digital economy drive of the federal government.

According to the telecom service provider, the programme will address major macro-level issues specifically in the areas of re-igniting the economy and driving digital inclusion for SMEs.

It said the programme will adopt a four-pronged approach that includes masterclasses, access to market, productivity tools support and advisory initiatives.

It will also help them relearn, rethink and retool their businesses for growth in the emerging digital economy.

The communication network noted that the programme is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS of the government which is closely linked to empowering SMEs as an avenue for the diversification of the economy.

MTN said: “The programme will support over 10,000 SMEs beginning with masterclasses for digital literacy, business management and execution abilities necessary to accelerate the growth of their businesses.

“The masterclasses will be delivered by MTN executives along with industry experts and will focus on various core areas of business management, as part of a broader strategy to uplift small businesses. This will be followed by the selection of The Y’ello 200 top-performing SMEs at the sessions that will enjoy exclusive access to a broad range of technology and productivity tools and services free, for a period of six months.

“They will also receive productivity support that will enhance their business performance, in addition to access to MTN’s media assets for product marketing, which will open up new market opportunities for business growth and expansion,” the service provider explained.

According to MTN, The programme will provide medium-term guidance for small business owners through a structured business advisory arrangement from industry experts.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the programme, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Patanmi commended MTN Nigeria for supporting the digital economy drive of the country.

