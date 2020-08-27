Breaking News
Movie star Antonio Banderas recovers from COVID-19

Antonio Banderas announced on social media Tuesday that he has recuperated from COVID-19.

Three weeks after revealing his diagnosis, which he received on his 60th birthday on August 10, the “Mask of Zorro” star said he’s “cured.”

“After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the COVID-19 infection,” he tweeted. “I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.”

Banderas also issued the positive news in Spanish and tweeted out a Photoshopped image of him kicking away the virus.

The “Genius” actor is part of a long list of celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus and recovered, including Kevin Hart, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Andy Cohen.

NY Post

Vanguard

