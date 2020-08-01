More African celebrities join Africa’s first Economic War, 28 Apps

Kindly Share This Story:

As the war against economic invaders and against poverty in Africa continues, to gain Africa’s economic independence, as well as promote made in Africa products, top African celebrities and new members of the public have joined the cause.

The latest celebrities who just joined the Black Wall Streett’s Economic War are from Tanzania and Kenya.

From Tanzania, Ringo (comedian), Amby Lusekelo(Actress and writer), Ankoo Zumo(Comedian) and Mkali Wenu(Award-winning comedian) while from Kenya are veteran actor Raymond Ofula and veteran actress Mama Kayai.

Announcing the partnership with these fantastic celebrities, the Leader of Black Wall Street, Charles N Lambert in a statement on Friday said “It’s a beautiful Friday afternoon at BWS House as we receive news that the following top 6 African celebrities have joined the cause of the economic war and the 28 Apps.

“From Tanzania: Ringo[Comedian], Amby Lusekelo[Actress and writer], Mkali Wenu[Award winning comedian], Ankoo Zumo[ Comedian]

“From Kenya: Veteran Actor Raymond Ofula, Veteran Actress Mama Kayai

“As we expand this platform for Africa’s unity through common economic interest, I urge everyone to remember that we are not fighting a protectionist war but one of the pursuits of treasures in nations far from our shores.”

It would be recalled that other African celebrities like Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Chinedu Ikedizie, Femi Adebayo, Bishop Umoh, Mercy Aigbe, Chioma Okpotha and many others in the whole of Africa have fully lent their voices to the cause of restoring African Economic glory through commercials raising awareness of how African countries have been under economic slavery for over 600 years now and nothing has been done.

Segun Arinze and Desmond Elliot featured in one of the commercial videos sponsored by the Black Wall Street to campaign for the first Pan-African Economic War.

The Black Wall Street is a group of people who understands that Africans are poor primarily because of the capital flight of $203 Billion dollars which leaves the continent every year to other countries developing them while our citizens and our governments have no money to do anything.

This group of people called the Black Wall Street provides a platform for average Africans to profit from investments which are the vaccine for poverty through the revenues of funded corporations listed on its platform called the Redirect Mall [redirectmall.com] by simply buying African products.

The Redirect Mall is an online hub dedicated to fighting the Economic War. It is a place where Africans can buy African products to retain money in the continent.

The involvement of these celebrities shows the determination in the fight for economic emancipation and undoubtedly helps to draw attention to the problem of economic slavery. Celebrities are the storytellers of our time, capitalising on their “attention capital” to set the trends. We buy what they wear, and we follow their lead.

The Economic War is focused on fighting for Africa’s Economic Independence, Economic Emancipation and as its first kind, the leader of the War Charles N Lambert refers to it as Africa’s first economic revolution.

You can be a part of the economic war by purchasing made in African products through the redirect mall which also grants you a great opportunity to invest for the future.

