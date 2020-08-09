Mobile Police training school will enhance security in Nasarawa — Gov. Sule

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa says the Mobile Police Training School being built in the state would enhance security when completed.

Sule stated this on Saturday in the Endehu community, Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area (LGA) while inspecting the progress of work at the site.

“This place popularly called ‘many have gone’ is notorious for the accident, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

“This is the same hill where my Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe was attacked last year,” Sule said.

He explained that the location of the Mobile Police training school was strategically chosen by the state government being a flash-point for criminality.

“This site in Endehu hill was selected in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area; it’s not in Lafia, where the Inspector General of Police (I-G) comes from, it’s not in my village Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area,” Sule said.

He said the Police training school meant for plateau (hills) training is the third of its kind in the country after the desert training camp in Gwoza, Borno state and Forest training camp in Ila, Osun state.

According to the governor, the land for the project was donated by the state government, and compensation fully paid to the owners for the hitch-free execution of the project.

He added that the state government had worked out modalities for payment of compensation on additional land acquired for the project.

The governor pointed out that the project, apart from boosting the security of the area, would also create employment opportunities for the teeming youth and enhance the economy of the host community.

He explained that already the host community has started reaping the benefits of the project as more than 90 per cent of workers on the site were engaged from within.

He added that food vendors and petty traders from the host community were also benefitting from the siting of the project in the area.

He, therefore, assured the people of his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property through a robust collaboration with security agencies.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: