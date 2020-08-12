Maritime Security: 1,226 candidates complete NNBTS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

ONE thousand two hundred and twenty-six candidates of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, NNBTS batch 29, have completed a nine-month rigorous military and practical training, as part of the Nigerian Navy’s efforts to safeguard the nation’s maritime environment for sustainable defence and national prosperity.

Speaking at the occasion of the passing out parade, the Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran, charged the ratings to be professional, disciplined and remain good ambassadors of the Service, adding that they must not lose focus from their primary role as the lead service involved in the protection of Nigeria’s vast maritime environment and the security of her sea lanes of communication.

Informing them that they would immediately be deployed to Nigerian Navy ships and shore establishments across the country, he urged them to comply strictly with instructions given by their commanding officers, towards ensuring their safety, wellbeing of their shipmates, other personnel and the entire country at large.

He also urged them to rise above peer pressure and have the moral courage to resist anything that would tarnish their honour and dignity as ratings.

Adeniran said: “We must not lose focus from our primary role as the lead service involved in the protection of Nigeria’s vast maritime environment and the security of her sea lanes of communication. This herculean task can only be achieved in conjunction with other security agencies and maritime stakeholders. We, therefore, have a responsibility to work with other members of the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police and other para-military agencies to combat various assymetric security challenges in the country.

“This includes insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and cyber crimes among others which has assumed different dimesions in recent times. Notably, some of you would be deployed as part of efforts to curb these security challenges soonest. Remember to always put Nigeria first, above every religious, ethnic or sectional interests. Furthermore, when deployed for any operation in military aid to civil authority, always bear in mind that the Armed Forces is subservient to civil authorities. Therefore, you must respect and protect civilians; they are for you to protect and not to intimidate or oppress. You must also show total commitment and unalloyed loyalty to the service, the Commander-in-Chief as well as the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Rear Admiral Adeniran disclosed that 1257 candidates of NNBTS 29, out of which 1,023 were males and 234 females, reported for training last October. Thirty-one trainees according to him could not complete the training due to undisclosed reasons.

Out of the graduating 1226 Ratings 999, were males while 227 were females. They were groomed in basic naval seamanship skills, including boat handling, swimming, unarmed combat, ropework and weapons training.

