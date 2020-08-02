Man hangs self after lover quits relationship

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

A middle-aged man, identified to be a tailor, has committed suicide because of alleged disappointment from his lover in Rivers State.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Saturday at Omuokiri Village, Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the man, whose name could not be obtained at press time, preferred to hang himself after his lover had that night parted ways with him.

A neighbour to the late man, who did not want his name in print, disclosed that the victim of love, popularly called Tailor, hailed from Kogi State, but resides in Aluu where he does tailoring.

The neighbour disclosed that the lady lover, whose name was not disclosed, had visited the young man but decided to quit the relationship because of some undisclosed reasons.

The source narrated that neighbours intervened to resolve the matter, but the lady refused and moved out of the room with her belongings.

The source said: “The incident happened last night (Saturday). The young man was with his girlfriend in the room and they had a problem.

“The lady said she is no longer interested in the relationship. She packed her things and left the house. It was later that one of our neighbours found out that Tailor had hanged himself.

“As I speak to you now, there is trouble in the compound, because the people of Aluu said it is a taboo in their area. They have locked the gate and asked everybody to pack out till traditional cleaning is done in the compound.”

Vanguard

