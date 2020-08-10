Lockdown/Exams: Lagos targets 1.5m students for CBT empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, in partnership with a software development company, has concluded plans to empower 1.5 million students in Computer-Based Test, CBT, preparation software in the state following several months’ lockdown of schools occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This happened as the government concluded plans to distribute free SuccessBOX, West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, and Basic Education Certificate Examinations, BECE practice software as schools resume nationwide.

The gesture, according to the state Ministry of Education, is to afford Senior School, SS3, and Junior School, JS3 students to adequately prepare and excel in their forthcoming examinations.

State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, on behalf of the state, recently approved the initiative designed to enable students to revise extensively and better prepared for excellent performance in WASSCE and BECE examinations expected to start August 17th and 24th, 2020, respectively

The commissioner also disclosed that the initiative has been extended to all private school students in the state.

Speaking on the SuccessBOX web application, Adefisayo explained that it is a test platform for students from all over Nigeria and beyond to prepare and excel in their examinations.

“The computer-based test (CBT) preparation software has over 15 years accumulated question bank and answers, with instant result or feedback, performance analytics and it works100 per cent offline after download and activation,” she stated.

According to the Chairman of Chronicles Software, government partner, Mr Foluso Phillips: “This is a great initiative that will immensely impact Lagos State students positively and enable the students to practice with precision and go on to excel in their examinations.”

