LIBYA: Rival factions declare ceasefire, elections to follow

The rival authorities in Libya announced separately on Friday the organization of elections soon and the cessation of all fighting in the territory, a “deal” welcomed by the UN.

Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based, UN-recognized Presidential Council of the Government of National Unity (GNA), called for “presidential and parliamentary elections in March on a constitutional basis that enjoys the consensus of all Libyans,” according to a Facebook statement.

For his part, Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the parliament, based in the east of the country, announced in a separate statement that the elections would be held without giving a date. He called on “all parties” to observe “an immediate ceasefire and a halt to all fighting throughout Libya”.

Immediately after the communiqués were issued, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, whose country has considered deploying troops to neighbouring Libya, welcomed the announcement by the rival authorities.

