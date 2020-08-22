Breaking News
LIBYA: Rival factions declare ceasefire, elections to follow

Libya’s GNA govt declares immediate ceasefire

The rival authorities in Libya announced separately on Friday the organization of elections soon and the cessation of all fighting in the territory, a “deal” welcomed by the UN.

Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based, UN-recognized Presidential Council of the Government of National Unity (GNA), called for “presidential and parliamentary elections in March on a constitutional basis that enjoys the consensus of all Libyans,” according to a Facebook statement.

For his part, Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the parliament, based in the east of the country, announced in a separate statement that the elections would be held without giving a date. He called on “all parties” to observe “an immediate ceasefire and a halt to all fighting throughout Libya”.

Immediately after the communiqués were issued, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, whose country has considered deploying troops to neighbouring Libya, welcomed the announcement by the rival authorities.

