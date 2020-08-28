LCCI set to interrogate FG’s economic interventions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Yinka Kolawole

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has concluded plans to host a virtual conference on the economic intervention initiatives of the federal government with a view to charting the way forward.

In a statement yesterday, LCCI said that the conference is to facilitate robust discussions and deliberations on the various interventions of government meant to stimulate the economy and alleviate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses in Nigeria.

The Chamber, according to the statement, is organising the event in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to proffer solutions and measures to steer the economy towards a positive growth path.

Speaking ahead of the event, Director General, LCCI, Muda Yusuf stated: “This initiative from the Chamber is in furtherance of its public policy advocacy. The Chamber believes that through engagements such as this, the government and the organised private sector can identify and address issues affecting the growth of our economy with a view to proffering long-lasting solutions to them.

“The way out of the present economic and prevailing social crises for Nigeria is collaborative engagements such as this, because there cannot be real economic growth without the government working in close collaboration with the private sector.”

Yusuf hinted that the conference which holds on Tuesday, September 01, 2020, would feature economic analysts and major players in the organised private sector including Dr. Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist, PwC; Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, West Africa Tax Leader, PwC and Dr. Ayo Teriba, Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, to deliberate on issues relating to the economic interventions of the present administration, while President of the Chamber, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje will be the Chief Host.

Vanguard

