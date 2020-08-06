LASU students win World Intellectual Property Competition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

THREE students in the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University, LASU, have emerged winners at the maiden edition of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) National Intellectual Property Essay Competition held earlier this year.

The feat drew accolades from the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, who commended th\em for doing the university proud

The outstanding students are Olanrewaju Toheeb Balogun, a 300 Level Law Student; Ngozi Agatha Umeodinka, a 500Level Law Student; and Sina Victor Akinmusire, a 400 Level Law Student of the university.

READ ALSO: FUTA suspends student who allegedly hacked Premium Times website

The Programme Officer, WIPO Nigeria Office, Mr. Oluwatobiloba Moody, in a personal congratulatory message to Prof. Fagbohun mwrote: “I congratulate you and your institution, the Lagos State University, on the success of some of your students in the maiden edition of the WIPO National Intellectual Property Essay Competition. These winners emerged from an extremely competitive process, involving 262 entries received from students across the country.”

Fagbohun, who celebrated the highflyers for displaying an uncommon level of courage and intellectual prowess to compete with and stand out among the 262 participants in the competition, said they showed the quality LASU products were made of.

He described their exploit as praiseworthy, saying “I am magnificently proud of what you have done; and not only I, the entire university community is proud of you. Congratulations! Keep winning!”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: