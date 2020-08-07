LASG directs JSS 3 students to resume Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has directed Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 students who are registered for National Examination Council (NECO) Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to resume on Monday.

Recall that an earlier pronouncement issued by the state had directed SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) Students to resume on Aug. 3, to enable them revise and sit for their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and NABTEB.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, said only those students who are registered for NEC, BECE scheduled to begin on the Aug. 24 are permitted to resume.

Adefisayo also said that other JSS 3 students awaiting to write BECE organised by the Lagos State Examinations Board would soon be informed of the scheduled dates of their examination.

The commissioner said that administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines for schools re-opening in their respective schools.

She said that the State Government’s officials will be on ground to monitor situations in all schools across the State.

She encouraged students to be fully prepared for the forthcoming examinations and devote more time to their studies.

She urged students and members of staff to adhere strictly to proper hygienic guidelines and ensure the provision of sanitizer, wash hand basin, thermometers.

She said other essential items in public and private schools across the State, stressing that the washing of hands, wearing of face masks and the maintenance of social distancing must be adhered.(NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: