Breaking News
Translate

Lagos Traffic Radio kicks off “THEMES Agenda this week “

On 1:26 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Traffic Radio
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Management of Lagos Traffic Radio has concluded plans to commence a weekly special report on activities of the administration of Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, especially on its THEMES Agenda.

According to a statement by the Agency’s General Manager, Mr. Tayo Akanle, the weekly special report tagged; “THEMES Agenda This Week”, will commence weekly from Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 4:15PM.

 

READ ALSO:NDDC – A Corporate Governance Failure One Too Many

The General Manager further said that the station will be leveraging on its growing audience base; both terrestrial and online, to highlight and showcase the various programmes of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration from Traffic and Transportation Management to Health, Environment and Education among others.

Akanle also stressed that the commentary will also be examining  what has been done, what is yet to be done and perception of residents as it relates to the developmental programmes of the government.

“The idea behind this programme is borne out of the need to continually garner support and cooperation for the THEMES Agenda from Lagosians,” he stated.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!