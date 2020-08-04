Lagos Traffic Radio kicks off “THEMES Agenda this week “

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Management of Lagos Traffic Radio has concluded plans to commence a weekly special report on activities of the administration of Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, especially on its THEMES Agenda.

According to a statement by the Agency’s General Manager, Mr. Tayo Akanle, the weekly special report tagged; “THEMES Agenda This Week”, will commence weekly from Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 4:15PM.

The General Manager further said that the station will be leveraging on its growing audience base; both terrestrial and online, to highlight and showcase the various programmes of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration from Traffic and Transportation Management to Health, Environment and Education among others.

Akanle also stressed that the commentary will also be examining what has been done, what is yet to be done and perception of residents as it relates to the developmental programmes of the government.

“The idea behind this programme is borne out of the need to continually garner support and cooperation for the THEMES Agenda from Lagosians,” he stated.

