Lagos NSCDC gets new commandant

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Mr Iskil Makinde as the new commandant of the Lagos State Command.

The Media Officer to the new commandant, Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) Lanre Kareem, stated this in a statement he made available to the  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He said that Makinde until his new posting was in charge of Edo Command of the NSCDC .

According to the statement, Makinde assumed office on Aug. 24 following a posting order dated Aug. 17 from NSCDC national headquarters, which was with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the new Lagos commandant took over from Commandant Adeyinka Ayinla who also had been posted to Edo.

“The new Commandant on arrival was received by his predecessor in office, Commandant Ayinla, who advised him to continue his good services in Lagos State.

According to the statement, Commandant Makinde thanked the Corps Commandant – General (CG) Abdulahi Gana  for his kind gesture.

Makinde in the statement also  pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him adding that he would work harder to further bridge the gap between the public and his agency.

The new Commandant of Lagos NSCDC also advised  the Command’ s personnel to be dutiful always and warned that the command would not tolerate  any act of corruption and indiscipline from its officers.

The statement added that the  new NSCDC Lagos command boss before the recent appointment had served as the  Deputy head, NSCDC National anti-Corruption and transparency Unit, Abuja.

He had also served as the Store Officer at  the  national headquarters and as one time Administrative staff Officer in the Commandant General’s (CG) office in Abuja.

He had  also served as  the Provost, College of Security Management,(CSM) in  Abeokuta, Ogun.

He was the  NSCDC Commandant of  Kebbi State Command  in 2016 and in 2017 he became the Corps Commandant of Edo command.

The statement stated that Makinde was transferred to Lagos State as its incumbent commandant from Edo. (NAN)

