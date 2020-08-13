Lagos NMA elects new officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Lagos State branch, last week, elected new executive officers with Dr Adetunji Adenekan emerging as Chairman.

The executive officers were elected shortly after a maiden virtual AGM/scientific conference with the theme “COVID-19 pandemic— the role of stakeholders in preventing morbidity and mortality of Health Care Workers”.

There was also a sub-theme: “The Naked Truth of Musculoskeletal Tumours”.

ALSO READ:

The election, which had an unprecedented turnout of participants in a cordial and peaceful atmosphere, produced the new State Officers Committee, to be led by the former Vice Chairman, Dr Adetunji Adenekan as Chairman for the next two years.

The other executive members are Dr. Tajudeen Salau-1st Vice Chairman; Dr Joy Agbara-2nd Vice Chairman; Dr. Ime Okon-Secretary; Dr. Adegboyega Akintola-Deputy Secretary; Dr. Kemi Abiloye – Treasurer; Dr. Adeola Badmus-Publicity Secretary; Dr. Obatomi Alalade- Financial Secretary; Dr. Olawale Peters-Social Secretary, and Dr. Fadeelat Iyanda – Internal Auditor.

In a statement by the Chairman, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan, and Secretary, Dr. Imeh Okon, they pledged that the next two years will witness more inclusive governance while Lagosians would feel the impact of the association.

The promised: “Medical quackery will be tackled by the constituted anti-quackery committee of the association to deal with this menace headlong.

“We shall build on the achievements of the immediate past State Officers Committee.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: