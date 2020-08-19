Lagos Community protest presentation of staff of office of Oba Irede/Onigbanko to traditional ruler

Kindly Share This Story:

Urge the state government to reverse installation

By Esther Onyegbula

Youths in Irede/Onigbanko in Igbanko land, on Wednesday, protested alleged illegal presentation of staff of the office of Oba Irede/Onigbanko to one Sheriff Sabitu Oke Bello despite a restraining order by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The protest is a fallout from the installation of Sheriff Sabitu Oke Bello on Thursday, last week, as the Oba of Onigbanko Kingdom of Abule Osun, Ojo, Badagry, and Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State.

Speaking at the protest, their National legal adviser, Mr Yakubu Arowoshola said that the installation of Sheriff Bello as the Oba of Onigbanko Kingdom of Abule Osun, Ojo, Badagry, and Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State is unlawful based on the fact that there is a restraining order.

Lamenting, Arowoshola noted that what happened on the 13th of August was not only a slap on the judiciary but also, on the face of the government.

According to him, as it stands, the matter with regards to his ineligibility is already subject to litigation at the Badagry High Court in suit No; BD/2098GCMW/2016. Therefore, going ahead with the process of inauguration amounts to flagrant disobedience of court order.

“We were at the commissioner’s office to submit a copy of the court order restraining the Commission from presenting the staff of office to Sheriff Bello. Surprisingly, when we got to the office, the Secretary to the Commissioner, Mrs Funmi said the Commissioner has given them instruction not to receive any document from anybody. We were trying to tell her that it is a court order but she refused.

“At the court, the state government was duly represented and their representative witnessed the entire proceeding from the beginning to the end. The court asked that we maintain the status quo and respect the rule of law. We are surprised at the actions of the Commissioner.”

According to Prince Muritala Shittu-Molade, the stool of ONIGBANKO as a First Class monarch came into statutory recognition in the 16th century (1632) after a history of more than 700 years as a chieftaincy family. “ For the avoidance of doubt and by the Chieftaincy Declaration of 1956, the ruling houses in Onigbanko Kingdom which cover the following communities are as follows; Esepe, Obele, Imushin, Araromi-Ale, Etegbin, Abule Oshun, Muwo, Ashogun, Tedi and other communities.

“In Igbanko land, the ruling houses are, however, divided as follows; Abigun Royal Family, Ambosede Akanni Royal Family, Aina Oko Royal Family, and Kobiti Royal Family. It is worthy of note that all the royal houses have produced candidates as Obas by equal rotation and compliance to the Chieftaincy Declaration of 1956. It’s now the turn of Abigun Royal Family to take his turn to be the Oba of Onigbanko Kingdom.

Prince Adedeji Adejuwon, President Committee for Chieftaincy and community justice called on Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu to use his good office to reverse the installation and ask all parties to adhere to the court order.

