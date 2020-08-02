Lagos CAN hails reopening, warns churches against complacency

Kindly Share This Story:

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos chapter has hailed the reopening of churches by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It however told churches to comply with all the regulations on COVID-19 protocols to avoid losing the gains of the partial reopening.

Sanwo-Olu had on Saturday announced the reopening of worship centres in the Lagos from this weekend.

He declared worship centres should operate at 50 percent capacity while observing social distancing and wearing of masks with washing water providers and sanitisers provided for worshippers.

Reacting on Sunday evening, Lagos CAN Chairman, Apostle Alex Bamgbola, in a statement, said the reopening was a loud testimony to the prayers of church leaders.

Bamgbola said: “Yesterday August 1, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor and Incident Commander on Coronavirus pandemic in Lagos State, announced a relaxation of the lockdown on Worship Centres, in Lagos with effect from August 7, 2020. According to the Governor, the encouraging trend of the COVID-19 in our dear State facilitated this decision.

“We must therefore, give thanks and glory to God, for answering our prayers.

“We must also thank our Lord God Jehovah, for giving our dear Governor strength, wisdom, understanding and guidance since the beginning of this dark period in our State and nation.”

Despite the partial reopening, Bamgbola warned the battle against coronavirus was not over.

He asked them to continue interceding and cooperate fully with government’s directives to avoid negative consequences.

According to him: “The State Government is putting a great responsibility upon the church in Lagos State.

“We must recognise consistently for now, that the coronavirus pandemic is still lingering over us in the State.

“All Christian worship centres in the State must be fully prepared and in full compliance before Sunday August 9, 2020.

“There must be proper monitoring and supervision by each denomination, to ensure and ascertain full compliance of the agreed protocols.

“This is to avoid any embarrassment of sanctions by Lagos State Government authorities.”

