Klopp to proceed on one year sabbatical after time with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated he intends to leave Liverpool when his deal expires and may quit management for good after a year-long sabbatical.

The 53-year-old has won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in five seasons at Anfield and is under contract until 2024.

Klopp’s stock is at an all-time high after ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait for top-flight success but he will not sign a new deal and may step away from the sport entirely.

“I’ll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp,” he told Sport Buzzer.

“If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”

Liverpool are back in pre-season training following a shortened end-of-season break and return to competitive action in just three weeks’ time.

But despite the limited time off, Klopp is confident his players will be ready to defend their Premier League title.

“The whole club is hot for the new season and wants to do even better,” he said.

“We want to chase the opponents and the ball all over the place and continue to be a super uncomfortable team that is not fun to play.

“We are not just defending titles, we want to get new ones – we’ve only just started winning.”

Klopp was recently crowned the Premier League Manager of the Season and is widely considered to be the best coach in world football after another successful season with Liverpool.

However, the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund boss was quick to share the praise with his backroom staff and joked opinions can soon change.

“It was not that long ago Klopp could not win a final and certainly not the Premier League in this life,” he said.

“Now the whole thing is discussed and perceived differently. Of course, you would rather be popular than unpopular. Better slim than fat. And winning is also nicer than losing.

“I’m a better coach now than ten years ago – the overall Klopp package is more coherent, more complex.

“In my job in England, it is essential to find the best and most motivated in all areas and to win them over. That is the fine art and the greatest challenge.

“Players, trainers, physios, masseurs, doctors, video analysts, in nutritional advice, communication – everywhere. We are sensationally positioned at Liverpool FC.

“I trust my employees 100 per cent. LFC is far from a one-man show.”

