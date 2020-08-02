King Appolus Chus X crowned new Eleme monarch

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

KING Appolus Chu (X) has been crowned the new Oneh Eh Nchia (Paramount Ruler) of Eleme Kingdom, Rivers State. Nchia land priests, led Chief Olaka Igwe, installed him as king after his predecessor, King Philip Osaro Obele, resigned.

We’ve satisfied customary demands – Chief Olukanwi

Presenting the traditional drink, which symbolizes the stool of Oneh Eh Nchia to HRH Chu, leader of the Oneh Nchia selection committee and Paramount Ruler of Ekongor community in Alesa Nchia Eleme, Chief Peter Olukanwi, declared that they have fulfilled the customary demands to select a new Oneh Eh Nchia and further described King Chu as the most fit to occupy the stool, following the task ahead, while praying for the success of his reign as Emere Nchia.

New era for Eleme- HRH Ngulube

Speaking at the ceremony, paramount ruler of Alesa clan, HRH, Prof. Isaac Eyi Ngulube, said: “I want King Appolus Chu to take this stool given to him with all gravity and seriousness because before him, we have not seen people, who are prepared and ready to take Eleme forward.”

“Not just about being a chief and sitting in one place while the people are perishing, encroachment all around us, people are over running us and the chief does nothing and says nothing. That era is in the past. This time, we want a pragmatic leadership that will speak for the Eleme people anywhere and everywhere”, Ngulube said.

Ngulube said further that Eleme is a distinct nationality blessed with natural resources that benefits the entire country and, therefore, whatever affects Eleme, affects the entire country and if they speak up, they will surely be listened to.

He expressed optimism that the challenges of Eleme have come to an end with King Appolus Chu at the helm of affairs of Nchia.

Square peg in square hole – Onungwe, Mbummaeta monarch

Also speaking after the coronation, Chief Harrison Onungwe, the paramount ruler of Mbumaeta community, Ogale, Nchia Eleme, hailed the selection and coronation of King Chu as Emere Nchia, describing him as a square peg in a square hole.

It is believed that Eleme kingdom which has wallowed in series of insecurity, traditional abuse, external intimidation, cultural decay, land encroachment, gradual language effacement, community displacement and many more as a result of insensitive leadership system, appears to have a glimpse of hope as the land priests of Nchia installed HRH Appolus Chu the Oneh Eh Nchia (X).

VANGUARD

