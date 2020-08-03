Kano to establish JAMB Centres in five Emirate councils

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano State Executive Council has approved the establishment of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Testing Centres (CBTCs) in the five Emirates Councils as zonal offices and 44 local government areas in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Muhammadu Garba disclosed this in a statement containing resolutions and outcome of the council’s weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

Garba said the need for the increase in the number of CBTCs, was informed by the increasing demand and also to prevent a situation where candidates have to be sent to neighbouring states of Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina etc. to seat for JAMB Exams.

The Commissioner further revealed that during its sitting, the council also approved the establishment of the State Council on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to fast track the spread of ICT skills to the grassroots.

The council, he said would be co-chaired by the commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation and that of local government, while the commissioners for Information, education, higher education as well as all the chairmen of the 44 local governments in the state will serve as members.

“Similarly, the council received a proposal from a private developer to use the old Triumph Publishing Company complex to create a specialized Forex Market (Kasuwar ‘yan chanji), the first of its kind in Nigeria and another one from Fari Properties Ltd. seeking to transform the abandoned Daula Hotel in the state capital into a residential.

“The council also received a proposal for the construction of a multi-purpose ultra-modern shopping complex at the premises of Daula Hotel in the metropolitan area,” he said.

Garba recalls that a similar proposal was received last week from Mudatex for the construction of a shopping mall at Daula Hotel.

