Kano singer blasphemy: Pastor Ighodalo, Sheikh Sulaiman condemn death penalty (VIDEO)

Kano Singer blasphemy

Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdulrahman Sulaiman, have condemned the death sentence on Kano singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif, for blasphemy.

They made the submission during a Zoom interview at VanguardLive on issues bordering on the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 2020, the Sharia judgement on Sharif and worship centre resumption.

Vanguard News

