Kano Monarch okays castration for rapists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Emir of Karaye, one of the four new Emirates in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II has okayed stringent punishment of castration for rapists.

The Monarch made the call when he received the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Zaharau Muhammad on a courtesy visit to his palace in Karaye town on Monday.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Emirate, Haruna Gunduwawa quoted the monarch as saying that castrating the rapists was the best and only solution to the rampant cases of rape in the state.

He said the alarming spate of rape being committed by those he described as ruthless and heartless, had taken a disastrous toll on societal values as it was forbidden by every religion.

“Castration as punishment for rapists will discourage perpetrators of such an abominable crime, who take solace in using their manhood to wreak havoc.

“It is foolhardy for anyone to believe that committing rape satisfy one’s flair for a blissful desire.

“On the alarming rate of drug abuse among the youths, the emir said the introduction of Community policing would check the menace especially among the youths,” the statement quoted the monarch as saying.

Responding, the Commissioner, Dr. Zaharau Mohammed told the emir that she was at the Palace to seek the support of the emirate on how to curb the alarming rate of rape and drug abuse in the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: