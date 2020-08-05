KANO: It’s Kano-South’s turn to produce next Governor in 2023 ― Gaya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kano State, Senator representing Kano-South, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya has said that it is the turn of Kano-South Senatorial zone to produce the next Governor in the state.

This was as he said he was making consultations with those that matter before he declares his intention for running for governor of the state.

Gaya who disclosed this while featuring in a Television broadcast programme in Kano said as it stands in Kano State, only Kano South Senatorial zone has not produced Governor or Deputy Governor since the return to democracy in the state.

He said that Kano Central and Kano North had produced Governor for 16 years and eight years respectively while they also produced Deputy Governor for four years and 16 years respectively.

According to him, “Yes, there have been several calls for me to vie for the governorship seat come 2023, even today some youths and adults came from 13 LGAs calling on me to vie for the governorship seat based on their own reasons. They said they were from Kano North and Ganduje is from their zone. By the end of his second term, he would have completed his eight years.

“Kano Central produced Malam Ibrahim Shekarau who governed for eight years and so also was Kwankwaso from the same zone who governed for another eight years. So all together, Kano Central has governed for 16 years. They produced Deputy Governor for four years.

“Kano North will complete eight years with Governor Ganduje. They produced Deputy Governor for 16 years. Ganduje deputized for eight years, Abdullahi T. M. Gwarzo deputized for four years and Engr. Magaji Abdullahi did four years.

“So, if it is rotational and Kano has three zones, it is the turn of Kano South to produce next Governor since it has not produced any since the return of Democracy and since when I did two years as Governor and was unseated by the Military regime.

“Again, Kano-South has always given massive votes. Even when we went to the election during the ANPP or APC, I was the only one elected in the zone. So it is necessary for the two other zones (Kano Central and Kano North) to give us a backing to produce the next Governor,” he said.

When asked if he has agreed to vie for the position going by the calls on him, Senator Gaya said, “Not yet, we are consulting with those who matter, like the Governor, other personalities, politicians and traders among others.

“We will continue meeting and consulting and will make our intent known at the appropriate time,” Senator Gaya however stated.

