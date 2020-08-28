KADSUBEB begs for classroom software from NGO

Kindly Share This Story:

…As CODE saves FG N569m tracking UBEC projects in 4 Kaduna LGs

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Executive Chairman of Kaduna State Universal Basic Education (KAD-SUBEB), Tijjani Abdullahi, has appealed to a non-governmental organization working around transparency and accountability, Connected Development [CODE], to help them provide software for classrooms in the state.

Abdullahi expressed the agency’s commitment to continue to work with CODE in it’s involvement to education in the state.

He appealed to CODE, to find a way in supporting the agency in her drive to come up with an application for classrooms to enhance the standard of basic education in Kaduna state.

“I want CODE, to help us in terms of software for classrooms, not just for materials, I think the next phase will be to help us better manage our human resources; the teachers, to in developing them and training them. I know you have access to resources. I want you to come up with something we can work within the next three years,” he said.

The Connected Development [CODE] on Thursday said, it has helped the Federal Government saved N569m while tracking Universal Basic Education (UBE) projects in four Kaduna local government areas.

Executive Director of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, who spoke through CODE’s Programme Director, Mrs Lucy Abagi during the Virtual presentation of a three-year project impact report on the Universal Basic Education spending in Kaduna State, said, need assessment was carried out on over 600 schools.

READ ALSO:

CODE through one of its initiatives, Follow The Money (FTM), in 2017, sought to ensure transparency and accountability in capital projects expenditure in marginalised communities, hence, began tracking of UBE spending in Jema’a, Zangon Kataf, Kudan and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State with support from John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

According to him, quality education was a major concern for his organization because that was what would bring the learning outcome they were advocating for, leveraging on community champions and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the success of the tracking he said, “School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), as well as citizens, are more aware and take collective action to demand transparency and accountability in UBEC/Kad SUBEB Spending as a result of various capacity building sessions like Monitoring and evaluation, community engagement, human management among others.

“Change in policy or project plan by the Kaduna SUBEB owing to our annual reports feature key policy recommendations as a result of channelled project implementation findings (three reports) to Kaduna SUBEB (Kad-SUBEB) for redressal and conducted needs assessment across 609 schools in the 4 LGAs for evidence-based UBE action planning in the state and presented its report to the Governor of Kaduna state.

“N569 million (USD 1.5 million) was tracked across 23 projects, in 20 communities, across Jema’a, Kudan, Kajuru, and Zangon Kataf LGA).

“SBMCs became an integral part of UBEC/SUBEB yearly budgeting and implementation cycle through the adoption of a project nomination and monitoring tool.

“The tool was developed in collaboration with the KAD-SUBEB, SBMCs, Education Secretaries, and LGA Council Chairmen in the spirit of co-creation, a tenet of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in Kaduna state government,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: