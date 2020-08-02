Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Ka3ina and Lilo are the first housemates to be evicted from the BBNaija House lockdown edition.

Their eviction was announced by Ebuka during the first BBNaija Lockdown Sunday Live show on Sunday

Four housemates were put up for possible, comprising Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show for the year 2020 started Sunday, July 19th, 2020.

The TV format first berthed in Africa after Multichoice bought the franchise to create Big Brother Africa in 2003. The reality TV show ran for 10 seasons before it was stopped by the organisers. Throughout the 10 seasons which BBA ran, Nigerian representatives like Kevin Chuwang Pam, Uti Nwachukwu, late Goldie, Karen Igho and Tayo Faniran, shone like bright stars leaving Africans across the world on the edge of their seats.

