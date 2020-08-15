Joke Silva leads AGN to end begging for ailing actors

Kindly Share This Story:

Veteran actress, Joke Silva is currently championing a crusade to end the shameful begging of the public for financial assistance to foot the medical bills of ailing actors in Nollywood.

The thorough-bred actress is doing so, at the instance of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN, which has revealed plans to inaugurate health insurance scheme for its members.

In a statement signed by Joke Silva, MFR,Chairperson of the official launch committee, the health insurance scheme which will be inaugurated on Monday, August 17, seeks to restore the dignity of professionals in the movie industry.

According to Joke Silva,“With this AGN Health Insurance Scheme, registered members of the

guild will have access to essential medical and health care services as the need arises.”

The statement revealed that the scheme was necessitated by urgent need to stem the tide of a

large number of actors who resort to seeking financial assistance online to address urgent

medical challenges despite the strides by the Nigerian film industry globally.

The partnership with Medicard, a reputable HMO,according to the statement, is meant to ameliorate this situation.

The Health Insurance Scheme, it noted will also enable actors attend to their medical needs just as it will position AGN as a responsible and responsive organization.

A fund to assist indigent actors pay regular premiums on their medical insurance will also be launched at the event.

She thanked the AGN National Executives Council led by Emeka Rollas for the laudable initiative and cooperation with the committee all through the planning of event.

The virtual launch event is expected to have guests drawn from the movie industry,government, corporate world and the media among others. Other members of the committee include Bimbo Manuel, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Ego Boyo, Emeka Enyiocha, Pascaline Alex, Dan Chris Ebie, Uche Elendu with Don Pedro Agbanbi as the secretary.

