Joke Silva leads AGN to end begging for ailing actors

On 4:06 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Joke Silva

Veteran actress, Joke Silva is currently championing a crusade to end  the shameful begging of the public for financial assistance to foot the medical bills of ailing actors in Nollywood.

The thorough-bred actress is doing so, at the instance of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN, which has revealed  plans to inaugurate health insurance scheme for its members.

In a  statement signed by  Joke Silva, MFR,Chairperson of the official launch  committee, the health insurance scheme which will be inaugurated on Monday, August 17, seeks to restore the dignity of professionals in the movie industry.

READ ALSO:Epic Games sue Apple, Google for yanking Fortnite off app stores

According to Joke Silva,“With this AGN Health Insurance Scheme, registered members of the

guild will have access to essential medical and health care services as the need arises.”

The statement revealed that the scheme was necessitated by urgent need to  stem the tide of a

large number of actors who resort to seeking financial assistance online to address urgent

medical challenges despite the strides by the Nigerian film industry globally.

The partnership with Medicard, a reputable HMO,according to the statement, is meant to ameliorate this situation.

The Health Insurance Scheme, it noted  will also enable actors attend to their medical needs just as it  will position AGN as a responsible and responsive organization.

A fund to assist indigent actors pay regular premiums on their medical insurance will also be launched at the event.

She thanked the AGN National Executives Council led  by  Emeka Rollas for the laudable initiative and cooperation with the committee all through the planning of event.

The virtual launch  event  is expected to have guests drawn from the movie industry,government, corporate world and the media among others. Other members of the committee include Bimbo Manuel, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Ego Boyo, Emeka Enyiocha, Pascaline Alex, Dan Chris Ebie, Uche Elendu with Don Pedro Agbanbi as the secretary.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!