Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1billion

Jeff Bezos could become world’s first trillionaire by 2026

Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos sold shares worth US$3.1-billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.

The stock sale comes at a time when the company’s shares have surged more than 73% this year.

During the first two working days of August, Bezos sold a million shares as part of a previously announced trading plan, according to the filings.

Bezos, the world’s richest man, had said he planned to sell stock worth about $1-billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

The latest share sale leaves him with 54.5 million shares worth roughly $174.6-billion at the current market price.

