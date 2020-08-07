Ize-Iyamu’s endorsement: Your action encourages corruption, PDP tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the endorsement of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Edo gubernatorial election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by President Muhammadu Buhari as an act that encourages corruption.

The party in a statement by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, condemned the presentation of the flag to the APC candidate in the Presidential Villa saying this “validates our position that the Buhari administration is fighting perceived opponents and not corruption.”

The statement read: “Mr. President ought to have been aware that Ize-Iyamu is standing trial over allegations of corruption, in addition to the declaration by his party’s former national chairman that the APC candidate is a treasury looter, who should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo state.

“The presentation of the flag to a person standing trial on allegation of corruption right in the Villa has shown to the world that APC is indeed the headquarters of corruption.”

