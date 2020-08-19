IPAC condemns military coup d’etat in Mali

Kindly Share This Story:

…Calls on FG to sever relationship with country

By Chris Ochayi

The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, has condemned in the strongest terms the recent military coup d’état against democratic government in Mali.

The IPAC, under High Chief Peter Ameh, in a statement disapproving the taking over of government by military junta, noted that it is disturbing to experience this form of tyranny in the 21st century

The Council in the statement signed by Chukwudi Ezeobika, its National Legal Adviser in Abuja, insisted that military coup must never be supported in Africa due to the attendant negative impact on the continent.

The Council also advised Nigerian government to immediately suspend all diplomatic and foreign relations with Mali until democratic rule is restored

According to the statement, “IPAC insists that, no matter how interestingly coined, military coup should never be supported or encouraged by any responsible government, individual or group of individuals, most specifically in Africa, due to the attendant negative impact of such action on the civilian population.

“The current developments in Mali should indeed be of great concern to leaders of democratic systems of government across the world.

“The Council calls on world leaders to as a matter of urgency, intervene and ensure a swift return to civil and democratic rule in Mali. It is disturbing to experience this form of tyranny in the 21st century.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: