International Youth Day: Nigerian youths crown Uzodimma pan-Nigeria governor

As part of the celebration of the International Youth Day (today); Nigerian Youth Organizations across the country have bestowed on Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the title of Pan Nigerian Governor, for his contributions to Youth Empowerment and National Unity and peace.

The Youth Organization known as Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria (CENYLON) is made up of Youth Leaders from Arewa, Ohanaeze, Oduduwa, Niger Delta and Middle belt.

The title of Pan-Nigeria Governor was bestowed on Uzodimma by the youths through a letter to the governor signed by the Chairman of the Coalition, Mohammed Salihu Danlami and Director of Programmes, Morgan Ocheukwu, and dated August 10 2020, which was made available to newsmen in Owerri yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.

Titled: Conferment of title of Most Outstanding Pan-Nigerian Governor of the Year in celebration of the 2020 International Youth Day”, the letter disclosed that the youths took the decision unanimously at a special convention in Abuja as part of this year’s celebration of International Youth Day.

According to the letter, the youths chose as their theme for the celebration of the youth day this year as “Promoting National Unity, and Peaceful Co-existence among Ethnic Nationalities of Nigeria”.

The letter read: “In furtherance of this theme and having considered record of achievements of governors, particularly their efforts towards promoting national unity and peaceful co-existence in the country, the delegates at the convention unanimously voted to bestow on Your Excellency, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma, Executive Governor of Imo State, the title of the Most Outstanding Pan Nigerian Governor and Best Committed Promoter of National Unity and Peaceful Co-existence in celebration of the 2020 International Youth Day”.

The letter said the formal investiture of the governor as the Pan-Nigerian governor will be performed in Owerri in a forthnight.

Emelumba said the governor is humbled by the honour coming from the youths who are championing peaceful co-existence in the country and that he has consequently accepted the title.

