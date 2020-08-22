International flights: Air Peace commends Minister over reciprocity policy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema yesterday commended the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, for the decision of the federal government to enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the country as it opens its airspace.

According to Onyema, the federal government decision would ” elevate the image of Nigeria in the comity of nations and send signal to international airlines that it is no more business as usual”.

Recall the Minister on Thursday said only countries that allow Nigeria airlines to fly to their countries will also be granted permit for their airlines to operate into Nigeria.

In letter the Air Peace boss wrote to the Minister to commend him on this laudable decision of the federal government, he said, “You are causing a positive revolution in the aviation world. You have, by this action, brought so much respect to our people and our nation. Nigerians all over the world are walking tall with enormous pride since the last few hours when the news broke out. This is the beginning of the end of the stigmatisation of Nigeria and everything Nigerian. God bless you always. From my sincere heart, I have come to appreciate your nationalistic tendencies.”

The Air Peace boss also said the Minister by his conduct and commitment, has ensured that the aviation industry is unencumbered, noting that Sirika facilitated the customs duty waiver on aircraft and spares and currently working on the unification of charges paid by domestic airlines.

He also commended the Minister for his overall commitment to the aviation industry, from his efforts towards restoring infrastructure at the airports to his intervention in labour issues, adding that Sirika has done so much to protect domestic airlines by spearheading earlier the policy that only Nigerian carriers should engage in evacuation conducted by the federal government.

Meanwhile, Air Peace has dispatched two of its Boeing 777 aircraft to China on national assignments.

The airline management said that the two aircraft were dispatched to the cities of Chengdu and Beijing respectively for important national assignments on behalf of the governments of Nigeria and China.

The airline management also said the two aircraft with registration numbers 5N-BVE and 5N-BWI, departed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos Thursday night, just few minutes away from each other.

“We evacuated 313 Chinese nationals in one flight and will return with over 300 stranded Nigerians. The other aircraft will be returning with expatriates at the behest of the Federal Government. Air Peace commends the Federal Government of Nigeria for standing by Nigerian airlines,” the airline said.

